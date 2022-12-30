Samuel Adams Chocolate Bock Get it

Style: Bock

This “rich & decadent” beer was first brewed at Samuel Adams in 2003. Aged on a bed of cacao nibs from Ghana and Ecuador, this Chocolate Bock is, unsurprisingly, chocolate brown in color with aromas of malted grains and chocolate. You taste those toasted grains up front, but also get a nicely balanced dose of sweet chocolate. As Sam Adams says, “It’s like drinking a melted chocolate bar.”

Style: 5.8%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!