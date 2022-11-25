Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of Samuel Adams Cold IPA
280
Courtesy image 3 / 280

Samuel Adams Cold IPA

Get it

Style: IPA

Available in the Beers for Cheers variety pack, Samuel Adams says that its Cold IPA is “Inspired by Boston winters.” A clear straw gold out of the bottle, the beer has crisp, hoppy aromas. Whether or not you’ve survived a Boston winter, you can taste that crispness along with flavors of pine and citrus hops with some nice bitterness along for the ride. 

ABV: 6.0&

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink