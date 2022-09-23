Samuel Adams Jack-O Pumpkin AleGet it
Style: Pumpkin Ale
Samuel Adams pulls out the pumpkin for this seasonal ale brewed with lemon peel. Jack-O pours hazy with a mild amber hue and voluminous foam. Take a sniff and you’ll get plenty of spices—cinnamon, nutmeg, clove—with some sweet pumpkin, too. Expect tasting notes of spice, brown sugar, and pumpkin with some biscuit undertones.
ABV: 4.4%
Availability: Seasonal
