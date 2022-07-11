Samuel Adams Summer Ale Get it

Style: Wheat Ale

In a case of get it while you can, Samuel Adams Summer Ale is only available April through August. The beer is made using orange, lime, and lemon peels, along with with grains of paradise for spice. It pours a hazy, lemon color and has strong aroma of lemon and citrus. Drinking the ale, you get flavors of grapefruit, lemon, and wheat with a dry finish.

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Seasonal

