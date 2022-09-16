Schell’s Brewery FirebrickGet it
Style: Lager
This Vienna-style lager from Schell’s is named after the bricks that line the old boilers at the brewery. And, with a history that dates back to 1860, those are some old bricks. The flagship beer at the New Ulm, MN, brewery, Firebrick took home silver at the Great American Beer Festival in 2002 and won gold for Vienna-style Lager at the World Beer Cup in 2014. Firebrick pours a light copper red with nice foam and effervescence. It has a malty aroma with some background sweetness. Drinking it, you get tastes of toasted grains with a hint of hops and some minerality.
ABV: 4.8%
Availability: Year round
