Schell’s Brewery No Frills Pils Get it

Style: Pilsner

Schell’s just puts it out there with this name. The brewery’s No Frills is a German-style Pilsner that’s not purporting to be more than it is. Out of the can, it’s a clear light gold color with honey and malted grain aromas. No Frills is a highly drinkable beer, more malty than hoppy, with just a bit of bitterness at the end to keep you honest.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year round

