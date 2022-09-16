Seismic Brewing Co. MegathrustGet it
Style: IPA
Founded in 2017, Seismic is dedicated to sustainability. Powered completely by renewable energy, the Santa Rosa, CA, brewery has also set a goal to lower its water-used-to-produce-beer ratio to 2:1. Megathrust is bright gold with a bit of haze and sustaining foam. There are intense hoppy aromas of pineapple, sweet tropical fruit, and pine. It has mouthwatering flavors of citrus, tropical fruit, and pine hops with an underlying dankness.
ABV: 7.5%
Availability: Year round
