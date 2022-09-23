Seismic Brewing Company Alluvium California PilsnerGet it
Style: Lager
Alluvium from Seismic is made with 100% California-grown and -malted barley. The beer is a bright gold color with a bright white foam and a rising curtain of bubbles. Alluvium has aromas of floral hops, grains, and bread dough. Drinking it, there is a Pilsner funkiness start before a lingering hops finish.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Year round
