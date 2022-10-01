Shades Brewing Berliner Weisse Ale with PlumGet it
Style: Ale
Berliner Weisse is a sour wheat beer style that goes all the way back to the 16th century. Today, it’s often served with flavored syrups to help balance out the sourness of the beer. Shades skips the syrup and heads in a different direction by using a “considerable amount” of plums. Out of the can, the beer is the color of pink lemonade with white foam. It smells of plum, bright red wine, and red licorice. Drinking the beer, you get a smooth creamy plum tartness with a pastry finish.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top