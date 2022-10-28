Shades Brewing Carrot Cake Cream Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Sometimes you look at an ingredients list on a beer can and you have no idea how it’s going to work out. Take, for example, this beer brewed with carrots, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, pecans, lactose, and cream cheese powder. Out of the can, it’s slightly hazy and the color of apple-mango juice with aromas of nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger. Drinking the beer, it starts off almost like an apple cider, then accurately hits all the notes of a carrot cake, all the way to the icing. It’s carrot cake in a can.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

