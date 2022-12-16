Shades Brewing German Chocolate Cake Pastry Stout Get it

Style: Stout

Shades has made a habit of being able to create complex flavors and still have them taste like beer. Take, for example, the brewery’s German Chocolate Cake. It’s a black pastry stout with aromas of coconut, pecans, vanilla, and chocolate. Take a sip and you’re hit by flavors of coconut, lactose, chocolate, brown sugar, and almost cherry tartness at the end. You can have your cake and drink it, too.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

