Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Shades Brewing Hogshead Reserve Limited Edition Barrel-Aged Sweet Dreams

Style: Imperial Porter

From Salt Lake City’s Shades Brewing comes Hogshead Reserve, a limited-edition, barrel-aged beer that tastes like something sprung from the mind of Willy Wonka. Sweet Dreams is a deep reddish mahogany with a porter’s classic tan foam. It has aromas of chocolate, rum, coconut, and vanilla. Drinking it, you get cherry tartness, bourbon, and a lingering chocolate cake finish.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Limited

