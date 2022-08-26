Shades Brewing Hogshead Reserve Limited Edition Barrel-Aged Sweet DreamsGet it
Style: Imperial Porter
From Salt Lake City’s Shades Brewing comes Hogshead Reserve, a limited-edition, barrel-aged beer that tastes like something sprung from the mind of Willy Wonka. Sweet Dreams is a deep reddish mahogany with a porter’s classic tan foam. It has aromas of chocolate, rum, coconut, and vanilla. Drinking it, you get cherry tartness, bourbon, and a lingering chocolate cake finish.
ABV: 6.2%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top