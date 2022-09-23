Shades Brewing Kveik 1Get it
Style: Sour
Kveik 1 from Shades was the gold medal winner at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival for American-style sour ale (it also picked up a bronze in 2021). Dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops, Kveik 1 pours like a hazy lemon drop with some foam lacing. The American-style golden sour ale smells of citrus pulp, fermented grains, and stone fruit. The taste starts with tangy, sour white grape and finishes with a bread dough flavor that lingers.
ABV: 6.5%
Availability: Year round
