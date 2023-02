Shades Brewing Magna-tude Get it

Style: Sour

Part of the Kveik Earthquake Series from Shades, this sour from “Salt Quake City” is brewed with orange, ginger, and honey. Magna-tude pours hazy and has aromas of ginger and citrus fruit with some hints of sweetness. The scent intensifies and you get big flavors of sour orange, ginger, and honey on the palate.

ABV: 5.7%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!