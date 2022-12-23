Shades Brewing Raspberry Pistachio Pie Get it

Style: Sour Ale

Shades delves into another interesting flavor profile with this sour brewed with raspberries, pistachios, graham cracker, cinnamon, vanilla, and lactose. Raspberry Pistachio Pie is the color of ruby red grapefruit juice with light pink foam. You’re off on a wild ride, as this beer is packed with aromas of graham cracker, cinnamon, vanilla frosting, and raspberries. We get flavors of tart raspberries, then some nutty creaminess before the raspberries boomerang back again.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

