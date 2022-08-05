Shades Brewing Thai Tom Kha American-Style Sour Ale Get it

Style: Sour

Shades Brewing’s Kveik Thai Tom Kha took home a gold at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival in the Herb and Spice Beer category. If you’re looking for something far from the ordinary, yet very drinkable, check this one out. Thai Tom Kha is a cloudy pale straw in color with some nice foam. You’ll get aromas of kaffir lime, lemongrass, and star anise. Flavors include a bright lime and lemongrass before a coconut and lactose finish.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year Round

