Shades Brewing Watermelon Sour Patch

Style: Sour

Salt Lake City’s Shades Brewing has a special ability to take unexpected flavors and make them outstandingly drinkable. Take, for example, their use of watermelon and Sour Patch candies in a beer. Its color is a cloudy, almost luminous lemon and it smells of watermelon and mandarins. Take a drink and you’ll find mouth-tightening sour flavors of watermelon candy with a little breadiness.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

