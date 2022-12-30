Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Powder Day IPA Get it

Style: IPA

This double dry-hopped beer from Sierra Nevada is meant to remind you of good days in the mountains. The “powder” in this case is a “blizzard” of lupulin powder derived from the lupulin glands of hops cones that contain oils and resins. The IPA is a clear orange gold color with aromas of orange and pine hops. As promised, Powder Day is packed with citrus hop flavors with some malty sweetness.

ABV: 7.7%

Availability: Seasonal

