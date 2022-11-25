Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Each year, Sierra Nevada travels to the Pacific Northwest to hand-select some of the finest hops and then races home “to capture citrus, pine, and floral notes at their absolute peak.” Celebration, which the brewery is not alone in calling “the perfect winter beer,” is a clear bright amber with aromas of green hops. Drinking it, there’s a clean, crisp flavor of floral and pine hops with a bit of bitterness. Sierra Nevada’s been brewing this beer annually for 40 years, so they’ve definitely got it dialed in for the holiday season.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Seasonal

