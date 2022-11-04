Sierra Nevada Cryo Fresh Torpedo Get it

Style: IPA

Sierra Nevada is offering the first nationally available IPA made with Cryo Fresh hops, which are freshly picked hops that are cryogenically frozen and stored at subzero temperatures. According to the brewery, this makes wet hop IPAs possible anytime, not just at harvest. The beer is a straw gold in color with a mellow citrus and berry hoppy aroma. Drinking it, you get a hit of citrus and grapefruit hops with some mild bitterness to finish.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Limited

