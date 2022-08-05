Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness Juicy IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Sierra Nevada‘s Ken Grossman has always been ahead of the game. In November 1980, he made his first attempt at making a pale ale. Ten batches later he dialed in the recipe for Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, a classic that’s still going strong 42 years later. Liquid Hoppiness pours a light golden haze with aromas of raspberries and hops. Have a sip and you’ll get juicy flavors of tangerine and apple with pineapple and grapefruit right there at the end. If this sounds like an IPA you’d like, go find it now because it’s available through September.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Seasonal

