Sierra Nevada x Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot Get it

Style: Ale

It’s going to be tricky getting your hands on this collab between two heavyweights of the beer and spirits industries. It sold out online quickly, so if you want to find Bigfoot, you’re going to have to do some searching. This Barleywine-Style Ale from Sierra Nevada has been aged for seven years with the last year spent in Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon barrels. It’s Sierra Nevada’s strongest ABV beer ever and the first national beer collaboration for Buffalo Trace (the distillers of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch). Out of the bottle, it’s a deep reddish amber with champagne-like bubbles. It has complex aromas of bourbon, maple syrup, and leather. Take a sip—and you’ll want to sip this one—and you’ll taste rich flavors of bourbon, bitter cherry, light chocolate, and brown sugar with a satisfying warmth at the end.

ABV: 15.0%

Availability: Limited

