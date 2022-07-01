Silver City Brewery Kwik Stout Get it

Style: Mocha milk stout

Located in the port of Bremerton, Washington, Silver City Brewery sits on the convergence point between Puget Sound and the Olympic Peninsula. The brewery says that there is “an all-inclusive NW craft beer adventure in every pint we brew.” In 2019, it took home the Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year award at the Great American Beer Festival. Pours with an unrelenting dark color with a laces of light brown foam. Kwik Stout has a strong aroma of chocolate and cake. Flavors of lactose, chocolate milkshake, and raspberries.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!