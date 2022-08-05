Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Silver City Brewery Ziggy Zoggy Party Beer

Style: Lager

Silver City in Bremerton, Washington makes it clear that Ziggy Zoggy is a party beer, but you have to drink it to find out it’s a German party. The name is derived from the German Zicke acke, zicke zacke, hoi hoi hoi chant you might hear at well-lubricated beer gardens. Ziggy Zoggy is a golden with champagne-like bubbles. It has a biscuit aroma and the flavor of fresh grains with a mild honey finish.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Seasonal

