Silver City Brewery Ziggy Zoggy Party Beer
Style: Lager
Silver City in Bremerton, Washington makes it clear that Ziggy Zoggy is a party beer, but you have to drink it to find out it’s a German party. The name is derived from the German Zicke acke, zicke zacke, hoi hoi hoi chant you might hear at well-lubricated beer gardens. Ziggy Zoggy is a golden with champagne-like bubbles. It has a biscuit aroma and the flavor of fresh grains with a mild honey finish.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Seasonal
