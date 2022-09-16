Single Hill Brewing Co. Outcross Experimental IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Single Hill’s Outcross series usually features three similar beers brewed in a three-vessel parallel fermenter; each has its own mishmash of hop varieties, which imparts nuance in flavor. However, for the latest version of Outcross, brewers fermented the beers using three different strains of yeast. The beers look similar coming out of the can—the color of cloudy grapefruit juice, but they head off in different directions from there. Cosmic Punch has a hoppy, citrus aroma and tastes creamy and mildly lemony, but not as hoppy as its aroma. Star Party has milder aromas of hops and grapefruit. Tasting it, you get a bit of funkiness and skunkiness with a slightly bitter finish. Sundew Ale smells of pineapple and citrus with some background hoppiness. The most complex of the tree, it tastes of creamy fruit and spice with a bread dough finish.

ABV: 6.1%

Availability: Limited

