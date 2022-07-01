Single Hill Brewing Company Lowell’s Premium Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Located in the middle of Washington hop country, Single Hill opened its doors in 2018. According to the can, Lowell’s is an American lager “for those who measure twice and cut once.” It won a Judge’s Pick honor at the 2021 Sip Magazine Best of the Northwest Awards. Lowell’s pours highly carbonated and pale straw color. Aroma is fruity and mellow grass. The lager tastes of stone fruit and hops with a quick finish.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year Round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!