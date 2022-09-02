Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Sixpoint Brewery The Crisp Pilz

Style: Pilsner

Sixpoint says its philosophy of “Mad Science” combines scientific knowledge with unbridled creativity. For The Crisp, the Brooklyn brewer sources 100 percent of its hops from Germany. The result is a copper-gold pilsner with nice foam. It has strong aroma of malt and pilsner hops. The beer lives up to its name with a crisp, malty flavor.

ABV: 5.4%

 Availability: Year round

