Sixpoint Brewery The Crisp PilzGet it
Style: Pilsner
Sixpoint says its philosophy of “Mad Science” combines scientific knowledge with unbridled creativity. For The Crisp, the Brooklyn brewer sources 100 percent of its hops from Germany. The result is a copper-gold pilsner with nice foam. It has strong aroma of malt and pilsner hops. The beer lives up to its name with a crisp, malty flavor.
ABV: 5.4%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top