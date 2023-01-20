Snake River Brewing Jenny Lake Lager Get it

Style: Lager

A three-time gold medal (plus one silver) at the Great American Beer Festival, this Vienna-style lager from Snake River helps support its namesake, Grand Teton National Park’s Jenny Lake. Money from sales goes toward restoring trails and viewing areas around the lake. Jenny Lake the beer is a clear bright copper color with aromas of blooming malted grain and honey. Take a sip and you get a mouthwatering taste of crisp malts, pretzel dough, and caramel.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

