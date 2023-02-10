Snake River Brewing Pako’s IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Pako the dog was an unofficial mascot for Snake River and he must have been good luck, because the beer named after him—originally, Pako’s Eye PA—took home Great American Beer Festival gold in 2011. Pako has hoppy smells of pine with some grain maltiness. Take a sip and there’s vibrant pine hops flavor with some grapefruit pith bitterness at the end.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Year round

