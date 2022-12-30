Snake River Brewing Snake River Pale Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Wyoming’s oldest brewery, Snake River is also a two-time winner of the Small Brewery of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. Snake River Pale Ale, a three-time GABF medal winner itself, is a clear, slightly dark gold color. It has hoppy aromas of orange and citrus. Drinking it, there’s a strong juicy orange and grapefruit taste with some mild bitterness on the back end. A portion of proceeds from the beer will be donated to the Snake River Gateways project that supports sustainability. That alone is a reason to “put our river through your liver,” says the brewery.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

