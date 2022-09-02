Southern Grist Brewing Co. Strawberry Biscuit AleGet it
Style: Ale
Nashville’s Southern Grist is known for its experimental beers that include a fruit cobbler series and milk stouts that are made with candy bars. Recently, the brewery collaborated with the Hardee’s fast-food chain on a beer inspired by a breakfast item. Strawberry Biscuit Ale pours the color of mango juice with voluminous white foam. It smells strongly of strawberry jam and biscuit dough. Made with biscuits, buttermilk powder, strawberry purée, and salt, this beer starts with that biscuit-y goodness and quickly follows with strawberry.
ABV: 5.25%
Availability: Limited
