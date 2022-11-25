Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Holiday Cheer
Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Holiday Cheer

Style: Ale

Proving that not every holiday beer needs to have the same flavor profile is Shiner Holiday Cheer from Spoetzl. Brewed with Texas pecans and peaches, the beer is a dark amber color with aromas of sweet stone fruit. Drinking it, you get the flavors of pecans, fresh peaches, and some malted grain. This is your go-to if you’re looking for some Texas-style holiday cheer.

ABV: 5.4%

Availability: Seasonal

