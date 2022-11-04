Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Sea Salt & Lime Get it

Style: Lager

When Shiner Sea Salt & Lime was first brewed in 2020, it was a summer seasonal lager. But if you want to drink a little summer sunshine, Spoetzl is now making the beer throughout the year. It’s a slightly hazy straw color with the perfect amount of carbonation. There are aromas of freshly squeezed lime and toasted bread. The flavor experience starts off with malted grains and grass before mouth-watering salt and lime peel bring up the rear.

ABV: 4.0%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!