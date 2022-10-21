Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Tex Hex Twin Dream Double IPA Get it

Style: IPA

When you hear Shiner, you might think of the legendary bock. But Spoetzl—the company that’s been making Shiner Bock since 1973—is expanding its lineup. Made with cactus water, Shiner Tex Hex Twin Dream Double IPA is the third of a series of IPAs released in 2022. The beer pours a hazy butterscotch color with a nice thick foam. Twin Dream has aromas of piney hops, citrus, brown sugar, and booziness. The beer starts off with strong resinous flavors on the palate with a hoppy, boozy finish.

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!