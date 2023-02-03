Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Trail Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Trail mix dates back to 1910 when Horace Kephart recommended a mix of shelled nuts, raisins, and sweet chocolate in his book The Book of Camping and Woodcraft. Over a century later, Spoetzl introduced its trail mix-inspired ale. Shiner Trail Ale is dark mahogany in color with aromas of cocoa, malted grains, and peanut butter. Its flavor profile starts off with malted grains, then evolves into a tasty combo of chocolate and fruit. Then, all of a sudden, there’s the familiar taste of trail mix. It’s a wild experience—one that Horace Kephart would’ve enjoyed, no doubt.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Limited

