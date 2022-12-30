Stargazer Brewing Company Watercolors Margarita Get it

Style: Sour

There’s nothing like a “cold, crisp, German pilsner,” writes Stargazer. But the Connecticut brewery that opened in 2019 also notes that there’s also nothing like a “heavily fruited sour with cheesecake.” Watercolors Margarita leans toward the latter, with a look that resembles freshly-made mango juice accompanied by a nice head of orangey foam. Take a sniff and you’re hit with the tropical aromas of passion fruit, lime, mango, with a bit of milkiness. Drinking Watercolors Margarita offers flavors of juicy orange followed by a punch of fresh fruit sours, a hint of lime, and a bit of creaminess at the end.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!