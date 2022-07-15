Stillwater Insetto Get it

Style: Sour

Stillwater is a nomadic beer project founded in 2010. According to Beer and Brewing, brewer/DJ Brian Strumke has crafted beers in countries around the world including Belgium, Holland, and Italy. Insetto (Italian for insect), a sour ale with Italian plum, was brewed in Stratford, Connecticut. When you pour an Insetto, you know you’re in for something different. The color is a cloudy pink-rose-brown with foam lacing. There’s an aroma of dark fruitiness with some fermented sour, too. As for the flavor, this beer takes you on an effervescent ride through tart with a plum fruit chaser.

ABV: 5%

Availability: Year round

