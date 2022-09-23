Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Imperial IPAGet it
Style: IPA
Stone is celebrating its 26th anniversary with a complex IPA that packs a celebratory punch at 9.7% ABV. It pours a tangerine-gold in color. You also get a perfume of boozy hops. There’s a lot going on flavor-wise—bright, piney hops; grapefruit, melon, and stone fruit; floral notes, and plenty of fizz. It’s quite the party in a can.
ABV: 9.7%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top