Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA

Style: IPA

Stone is celebrating its 26th anniversary with a complex IPA that packs a celebratory punch at 9.7% ABV. It pours a tangerine-gold in color. You also get a perfume of boozy hops. There’s a lot going on flavor-wise—bright, piney hops; grapefruit, melon, and stone fruit; floral notes, and plenty of fizz. It’s quite the party in a can.

ABV: 9.7%

Availability: Limited

