Stone Brewing Buenaveza Get it

Style: Lager

Sometimes you just want a beer that’s refreshing and simple. Stone Brewing says the name for this Baja, Mexico-inspired beer was simple. “Buena” for good and “-veza” from cerveza. The lager pours a pale, fizzy gold with aromas of grain, lime, and sea air. Taking a sip, you start off with a flavor of salt-licked lime zest followed by a lingering tart finish.

ABV: 4.7%

Availability: Year round

