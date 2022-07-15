Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Stone Brewing Buenaveza lager
Stone Brewing 11 / 41

Stone Brewing Buenaveza

Style: Lager

Sometimes you just want a beer that’s refreshing and simple. Stone Brewing says the name for this Baja, Mexico-inspired beer was simple. “Buena” for good and “-veza” from cerveza. The lager pours a pale, fizzy gold with aromas of grain, lime, and sea air. Taking a sip, you start off with a flavor of salt-licked lime zest followed by a lingering tart finish. 

ABV: 4.7%

Availability: Year round

