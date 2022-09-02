Stone Brewing Delicious IPA Get it

Style: IPA

You’d think Stone Brewing put a target on its back by naming one of its IPAs “Delicious” back in 2015—and it did, but that was the point, says CEO Greg Koch. Good thing it lived up to the claim. Now, Stone Brewing offers a gluten-reduced version of the IPA. Delicious is the color of apple juice and has lots of tongue-tingling carbonation and foam. It has aromas of tangerine and banana, as well as mild hoppiness. As far as tasting notes go, you’ll start off with a mouthwatering fruit blast that becomes floral and resinous, then finishes with a slightly bitter hit.

ABV: 7.7%

Availability: Year round

