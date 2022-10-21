Stone Brewing Enjoy By 10.31.22 Get it

Style: IPA

There are beers you want to age and others you want to drink fresh. Stone Brewing’s 10.31.22 is rather specific in that the brewery wants you to drink it by Halloween. As the back of the can advises, it’s “frighteningly fresh.” The latest in a series of “Enjoy By” beers, this hazy IPA pours a slightly cloudy orange-copper with a fine head of foam. It has aromas of tropical hops and pine. Enjoy By 10.31.22 has mouthwatering flavors of tropical fruit with a mildly bitter ending.

ABV: 9.4%

Availability: Limited

