Stone Brewing Hazy IPA Get it

Style: Hazy IPA

According to Stone Brewing, their Hazy IPA is a “groovy, juicy citrus bomb.” Launched in 2021, this Hazy IPA pours a hazy butterscotch color and has fruity aromas of apple and pineapple. It tastes of malt, light hops, melon, and pineapple.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year Round

