Stone Brewing Imperial Stout Get it

Style: Stout

A recipe from 2000 brought back by popular demand, Imperial Stout from Stone smells of roasted grains and coffee beans with a brown sugar sweetness. The palate, though is anything but saccharine, with unsweetened chocolate and molasses taking center stage. Some booziness and dark roasted coffee round out the finish.

ABV: 10.5%

Availability: Limited

