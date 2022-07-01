Stone Brewing Stone IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Now their beer is available in 50 states and more than 40 countries, but when Stone Brewing first opened in 1996, it had a 30-barrel brewing system. Released on August 16, 1997 to mark the brewery’s first anniversary, Stone IPA is still the brewery’s best-selling beer. Stone IPA pours a hazy autumn straw with a strong head. The IPA has an aroma of hops, grass, and grapefruit rind. It has an earthy taste on the front with citrus, and lingering pine finish.

ABV: 6.9%

Availability: Year Round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!