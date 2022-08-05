Sudwerk Brewing Co. Backyard Hero Get it

Style: Lager

Sudwerk has another winner with this super-crushable lager that’s brewed with rice and malted barley that are grown close to the Davis, California brewery. And we do mean winner. Backyard Hero is the reigning gold medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival in the Contemporary American-Style Lager category. This lager pours pure spun gold with nice curtain of carbonation. It has malty aromas with some light grains. It has light classic lager flavors with a lingering buttered toast finish.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year round

