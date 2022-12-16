Sudwerk Brewing Co. Good as Newt Hazy DIPA Get it

Style: IPA

Sudwerk has been brewing lagers since 1989, but the brewery also makes a damn good hazy double IPA (see: Good as Newt). It’s a little hazy out of the can with nice carbonation, and bright aromas of citrus hops alongside fresh grain. The taste of sweet peach floods your tastebuds, followed by a slightly bitter dry hop finish.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!