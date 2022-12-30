Sudwerk Brewing Co. Gunrock Get it

Style: IPA

If you’re a fan of University of California, Davis athletic teams, you can support them by showing up at games and cheering. Or, thanks to Sudwerk, you can support the Aggies by picking up some Gunrock Hazy IPA as a percentage of proceeds supports the UC Davis Athletic Department. The only officially collegiate licensed beer in California, Gunrock is named after the UC Davis mustang mascot. Out of the can, the beer is a hazy gold color with juicy aromas of orange and mango. Drinking Gunrock, you taste citrus and resinous hops with a little bitterness at the back end.

ABV: 6.3%

Availability: Year round

