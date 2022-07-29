Sudwerk Brewing Co. People’s Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Sudwerk has been crafting California lagers since 1989. “We are not afraid of the time consuming and difficult nature of lagers but instead find it to be an exhilarating challenge,” their website says. The reigning gold medal winner for Bohemian-Style Pilsner at the Great American Beer Festival, People’s Pilsner is a particularly good example of the challenges they’ve overcome. The beer pours clear gold with a nice amount of carbonation. It has aromas of malt and summer grass. Tasting it, you get a light breadiness and malt followed by mild sweetness.

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Year Round

