Sudwerk Brewing Co. The People's Pilsner

Style: Lager

You know a beer is great when it wins gold at the Great American Beer Festival. But when it wins gold two years in a row? Then you know it’s special. Just like in 2021, The People’s Pilsner from Sudwerk brought home GABF gold winner in the Bohemian-Style Pilsener category. The beer pours a stunning gold color with aromas of malt and sweet summer grass. Tasting it, you get flavors of light bread dough and malt followed by some sweetness.

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Year Round

