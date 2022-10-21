Sudwerk Brewing Suds Buds Pineapple IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Bentley, the mesmerizing dog who graces the can of Sudwerk’s Pineapple IPA, is a Boston terrier/pug mix—aka a “bug.” The brewery suggests you live like Bentley (“stay cool, fill your belly, and most of all, relax”). The first step is cracking open Suds Buds. The fruity, hazy IPA pours like unfiltered grapefruit juice and has big aromas of tropical hops. Drinking it, you get summery flavors of pineapple and tropical hops with some bitterness to finish.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Limited

